Large school buses are not equipped with seat belts, but that doesn’t compromise their ability to transport students safely to and from school. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that school buses are designed differently than passenger cars and light trucks. As a result of their unique design, as well as their size and weight, school buses distribute crash forces differently from other vehicles, utilizing a different kind of safety restraint system that is effective at keeping passengers safe. This system is known as “compartmentalization.” The NHTSA says the interiors of large buses protect children without seat belts because of closely spaced seats that have energy-absorbing seat backs. This compartmentalization will keep children from being forced out of their seats during an impact. However, in the United States, small school buses, or those with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less, must be equipped with lap or lap/shoulder belts in all seating positions.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…