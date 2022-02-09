Modern-day fans of the National Football League, which is one of the most popular and most-watched sports leagues in the world, may aspire to one day see their favorite teams play in-person in the Super Bowl.
While there may be nothing stopping fans’ favorite teams from making the big game, fans themselves might be priced out. According to Ticketmaster®, the average price for a Super Bowl ticket in 2019 was $3,295.
But even that figure is something of a low estimate, as tickets to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams were only sold in pairs, meaning tickets cost closer to $6,590, and that’s before hefty service fees were applied.
For many fans, that price is simply too high. But the average fan hasn’t always been priced out of attending the NFL’s annual championship game. In fact, History.com notes that the average ticket to Super Bowl I, which took place on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Coliseum, was just $12.
Perhaps even more surprising to today’s NFL fans? The inaugural Super Bowl did not even sell out.