People planning a trip may be considering whether to drive or fly and wondering which is the better value. Each mode of travel has its pluses and minuses and associated costs. When gauging whether to drive or fly, think of the outright and ancillary costs of each type of travel.
For example, driving costs associated with vacationing can include fuel, vehicle maintenance, hotel stays, food costs, and tolls. Costs related to flying are ticket prices, any additional checked bag fees, parking at the airport/transportation to and from the airport, terminal food costs, and rental car needs.
It is often less expensive to drive, particularly if a person can share fuel costs with another traveler and if the trip can be made with as few stopovers as possible. However, flying can be a more frugal option for solo travelers who can capitalize on flexible schedules and discounted tickets. Also, flying becomes less expensive when baggage needs are minimal.