Farmers and growers face a significant threat in the years to come as industrial agriculture operations continue to expand. According to the National Resources Defense Council, industrial agriculture is the large-scale, intensive production of crops and animals. Such operations make it more difficult for small farmers and growers to turn a profit, and they often involve the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The use of such products poses an additional threat to small farmers and growers, as the Union of Concerned Scientists notes that the heavy application of fertilizers and pesticides accelerates soil erosion and increases pest problems. Consumers concerned by the effects of industrial agriculture on the environment and on small farmers’ and growers’ ability to earn a good living can support efforts such as regenerative farming and organic farms. 

