Approximately 300 women and girls joined forces in making the impact of the first annual Heart Sisters’ SPARKLE event a huge success, according to organizers.
Held at the auditorium of First Baptist Church of Umatilla, the event featured plenty of dazzle and bling to celebrate women shining the light of Christ to help others. A focus was on those caught up in human trafficking or other difficult life situations.
The event raised approximately $4,000 for service projects involving rescuing women and girls, as well as other local needs. A ballerina-style quilt made by local seamstress Karen Santuci garnered a $400 bid during the event.
Professional singers and inspirational speakers, along with a performance by the Depot Dancers of Umatilla were highlights of the program, along with audience participation culminating in the group singing Hallelujah. The emcee for the afternoon was Dr. Debra Peppers.
SPARKLE will be back next year, so save the third Saturday of February 2023. If you would like to participate or assist in the event, call Linda Smith at 765-425-3450.
To purchase a “Heart Sisters” book containing the personal stories of 35 local women, go to www.saltandlightministry.com.