The Bay Street Players will conclude its 46th season with the musical “Mamma Mia!” Based on the songs of ABBA, the musical will run June 25–July 11 at The State Theatre, 109 North Bay Street, in Eustis.
On the small Greek island of Kalokairi, bride-to-be Sophie (Haley Sweat) dreams of a perfect wedding – one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is. Her mother Donna (Stephanie Adams), the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. By secretly reading her mother’s old diaries, Sophie discovers three men who might possibly be her father: Sam (Kirk Klemash), Bill (Mark Thibeau), and Harry (Rob Adams). Without Donna’s knowledge, she invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. However, when all three turn up, the answer may not be so clear.
The Bay Street Players production is led by resident artistic director Carlos Francisco Asse and produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
Single tickets range $20–$25 for adults and are $11 for students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eustisstatetheatre.org, contact the box office at 352.357.7777 or boxoffice@baystreetplayers.org, or visit in person. Box office hours are Wednesday–Saturday, 2–6 p.m.