Mount Dora’s W.T. Bland Public Library has some prehistoric visitors on display through the end of February, a dinosaur display with museum-grade and to-scale sized dinosaur replicas. The exhibit even includes a T-Rex in the lobby.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer this exhibit to our patrons for the second year in a row,” said library manager Cathy Lunday. “The fact that these models are all to-scale really lets your imagination soar and contemplate what their lives might have been like.”
The display, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, was created by Planet Earth Sculptures, a Mount Dora-based company that manufactures museum-grade restorations of dinosaurs and fantasy creatures. These models reflect the newest science in that many dinosaurs had fur and feathers. The precise features of the reproductions are vetted by academics in the field and museum curators.
Works from Planet Earth Sculpture are on display in the Smithsonian Institute, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Perot (Dallas) Museum of Nature and Science, among others. The pieces on display at the library are slated to be a traveling exhibit for participating museums.
The library, located at 1995 North Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.