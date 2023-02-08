Through March 12 at participating Publix Super Market stores, discounted Florida Strawberry Festival admission tickets can be purchased for $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 years old and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Where can you purchase tickets? More than 200 Publix stores throughout Charlotte, DeSoto, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties are participating. Some stores will also offer discounted strawberry shortcake tickets.
The advance admission tickets are available at the stores’ Publix Customer Service Counters.
To see a list of participating stores, go to www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
The 88th Florida Strawberry Festival, featuring daily concerts, will run March 2–12, in Plant City.
Performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage will be The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour, March 2; Walker Hayes, March 2; Willie Nelson & Family, March 3; Halestorm, March 3; Sara Evans, March 4; Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, March 4; The Gatlin Brothers, March 5; Chris Young, March 5; Neal McCoy, March 6; Josh Turner, March 6; Roots & Boots Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, March 7; CeCe Winans, March 7; Tanya Tucker, March 8; The Jacksons, March 8; , March 9; Tommy James & The Shondells, March 9; For King + Country, March 9; Wayne Newton, March 10; Train, March 10; Sawyer Brown, March 11; The Leroy Van Dyke Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown, March 12; and Lynyrd Skynyrd, March 12.
Concerts included with event admission are Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, March 2; and Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, March 9.
For tickets, go to https://flstrawberryfestival.com/2023-headline-entertainment, call 813-754-1996 or visit the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.