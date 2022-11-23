Want to peek into the tiny world of fairies? Trout Lake Nature Center’s fairy house exhibit is back, and the houses are on display along the trails at the center for the public to view and the fairies to find. Houses will remain there as long as they last or until builders come to retrieve them, according to the center.
The houses were contributed by area residents and businesses in the Fairy House Challenge, a competition with various categories.
Judges debated over the winners because of the high quality of the entries, according to the center. Winners are the Sherman family for Little Sprites (ages 2 to 8 with families), Amalie Weaver for Sprite (ages 9 to 18 with families) and Bret Penrod for the Adult category.
“Judging was based on the building directions given and points were deducted for entries that went outside these sustainable, biodegradable standards. Because the fairy houses are placed on our trails, it is important to use only natural, biodegradable items when building but all entries were imaginative, unique and beautiful to see,” TLNC said.
Fairy house builders used natural items such as pine cones, sticks, ferns, feathers, vines and flowers, as well as edible items such as acorns or seeds that wildlife could enjoy.
The Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis. Entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.