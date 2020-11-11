Nov. 21, the UF/IFAS Extension, Lake County Master Gardener volunteers present their 2020 Limited Fall Plant Sale. Approximately 1,800 plants are available, including Florida native, butterfly and hummingbird attractors, and many more.
The event will be 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on the grounds of Discovery Gardens at UF/IFAS Extension, Lake County, 1951 Woodlea Road, in Tavares. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cart or wagon, or use one of the limited wagons provided by the group.
Sales are cash or check only, and cost to attend is $5 per person. Purchase a ticket at http://lakediscoverygardensprograms.eventbrite.com. By purchasing tickets, you agree to wear a facial covering that fully covers your nose and mouth, and practice social distancing during the event.