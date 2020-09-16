The Disney Conservation Fund awarded funding to two University of Florida research centers to continue conservation efforts for imperiled butterflies and sea turtles. The programs will receive $350,000 each, bringing the total of Disney’s support for UF conservation programs to nearly $5.2 million since 1995.
The programs are led by two UF professors, Jaret Daniels, curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History’s McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, and Karen Bjorndal, director of the Archie Carr Center for Sea Turtle Research in UF’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Daniels is spearheading the conservation of more than 40 critically imperiled species of butterflies in Florida and California, while Bjorndal leads research and recovery efforts for Florida’s endangered sea turtles.
The Florida Museum’s butterfly conservation program uses a variety of strategies to reduce butterfly extinctions, ranging from habitat restoration to monitoring shifts in population genetics. Since 2015, nearly 1,000 Schaus’ swallowtails and more than 10,500 Miami blues have been released to the wild through Disney-supported projects.
Bjorndal and the ACCSTR team work to address major threats to sea turtles, which can have lifespans of up to 100 years. Threats include habitat destruction and degradation, vessel strikes, light pollution that prevents hatchlings from reaching the ocean and incidental capture in fisheries. To date, with Disney support, the team has removed more than 2,140,000 pounds of marine debris from sea turtle habitats and restored or cleared debris from 14 miles of sea turtle nesting habitat.
Daniels said successful conservation work requires collaboration, and the long-term nature of these programs has allowed both his and Bjorndal’s teams to build meaningful partnerships with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, local communities, and – in his case, even a local brewery – all of which are helping to grow the impact of their work.
“This work takes an army, and it’s been so rewarding,” he said.