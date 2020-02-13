TAVARES -- The district opened Lake Success Academy in August, offering short-term placement to students in need of academic, behavioral and social-emotional support.
Lake Success Academy, located at 525 N. Georgia Avenue in Howey-in-the-Hills, accepts students who have been temporarily removed from their original school, typically for behavioral reasons. The goal is to ensure the students address their behavior issues while continuing their academic studies. For many, it’s an alternative to expulsion, which can take students away from their studies for a prolonged period of time making it difficult for them to get back on track. It also helps students return to their home school better equipped to deal with problems, so the behavior issues don’t recur.
Designed for a maximum of 50 students in grades 6 through 12, Lake Success Academy provides rigorous standards-based instruction that is differentiated to meet the needs of diverse learners. It uses Restorative Practices, an emerging social science, to build community at the school and to teach students how to resolve conflict and repair harm. It offers students individual and small group counseling as well.