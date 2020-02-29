As Lake County Schools prepares to host its an-nual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Bowl next month, organizers are seeking partners to help with funding.
The STEAM Bowl is planned for March 9-11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, 1000 E. 1st Avenue. It is a competition among elementary and middle schools in the district, designed to promote STEAM education, provide enrichment opportunities and increase collabora-tion among students as they embrace and apply 21st century skills.
“The success of our program would not be possible without the committed support and dedi-cation of our students, teachers, parents/guard-ians, community mem-bers and organizations,” Amy Cockcroft, executive director, Curriculum, In-struction and Assessment, wrote in a letter to po-tential donors. “Because February 26, 2020 of previous donors, we have been able to secure a location for the event, purchase necessary mate-rials for the STEAM tasks, provide the winning team with medals and trophies, as well as provide recogni-tion to all participants.”
She and her team are specifically asking for part-ners who are willing to provide any of the follow-ing: monetary donations, gift cards, contribution of an item to include in each student’s goody bag (elementary and middle school) such as general school supplies, gift cer-tificates, coupons, water bottles, sunglasses, etc., plaque sponsors, medal sponsors, and engineering design challenge sponsor.
All donations are re-quested by Feb. 28. They can be mailed to Lake County Schools, Curricu-lum Department, Atten-tion: Linda Carter-Coun-tryman, 510 South Palm Ave., Howey-in-the-Hills FL 34737.
Partnering organiza-tions will be recognized in the event’s printed pro-gram and on the district’s web site.
Anyone with questions about donating or coordi-nating the delivery of a do-nation may contact Tracy Wood at 352-253-6869.