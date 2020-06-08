Lake County’s Office of Elevate Lake recently announced DiversiTech Corporation of Georgia will open a Florida facility in Leesburg.
The project, known as Project Breeze, is in Florida’s qualified target industry and designated high-impact sector, Advanced Manufacturing, and was approved for Florida’s Qualified Targeted Industry (QTI) incentive program.
“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners and Lake County residents, we are pleased to welcome DiversiTech to Leesburg and Lake County. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the City of Leesburg and Elevate Lake to help bring this project to fruition, and are honored that DiversiTech has chosen to invest in our community,” said Lake County Commissioner Vice Chair Wendy Breeden.
The company will create a minimum of 25 jobs with an average annual wage commitment of at least $37,620 and will invest more than $2 million in capital improvements onsite. The state’s total QTI incentive amount is $125,000 over a five-year period, with Lake County committing to $25,000 of the total.
“DiversiTech made the investment in Leesburg to expand our concrete manufacturing capacity and to improve service to our Florida customers by taking advantage of the central location and the terrific workforce,” said DiversiTech CEO Andy Bergdoll.
DiversiTech is an American company headquartered in metro Atlanta that manufactures components and products related to the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration industry. It is best known for its line of air conditioning condenser pads.