In 1622 near the Florida Keys, the ship Nuestra Senora de Atocha went down in a hurricane. There it stayed for more than 300 years, until treasure hunter Mel Fisher and his team found the wreck site in the mid-1980s, along with thousands of artifacts, including silver and gold coins.
The 16-year journey to find the shipwreck held both adventure and heartbreak for Fisher, his family and crew, as their search led to the loss of his son, daughter-in-law and a hired diver in a tragic boat accident in 1975. Fisher died in 1998 at age 76.
Interested in learning more? The Lake County Historical Museum will host an Aug. 14 screening of “The Search for the Atocha,” a History Channel documentary released in 2020.
Part of the museum’s Movie Night at the Museum, the program will feature a question-and-answer chat with Fisher’s granddaughter, Nichole Johanson, after the program.
“The film will cover the complete history of the Atocha, both the sinking and discovery over 300 years later,” said museum board member Dave Zani, who is spearheading the event.
The free program will be at the Historic Courthouse, first floor, at 317 W. Main Street in Tavares. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available, and donations will be accepted. In addition, the wearing of Hawaiian shirts is encouraged.
For more information, call 352-343-9890 or email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com.
Visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
The Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West continues to share his story through its permanent and special exhibits and events. Visit www.melfisher.org.