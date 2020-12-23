Effective Dec. 18 and until further notice, the two Florida Department of Health in Lake County COVID-19 testing sites will be at Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, and DOH-Lake Leesburg WIC, 1904 Griffin Road, Leesburg.
The Clermont location will be open Mondays through Fridays, and people arriving to get tested will need to enter from the library entrance on Oakley Seaver Drive. The Leesburg site is open Tuesdays and Thursdays only.
All DOH-Lake testing sites will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.
Testing begins at 9 a.m. and will continue each day while test kits are available. Testing is on a first-come, first-serves basis for residents and non-residents, including children. No testing criteria required, but bring your insurance card and photo ID with you.
For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 hotline at 352-742-4830 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.