Until further notice, the schedule for the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) COVID-19 testing sites are:
Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 US Highway 441, Leesburg
South Lake High School, 15600 Silver Eagle Rd. Groveland
Hours of operations are Monday through Friday beginning at 9 a.m. while test kits are available. On a first-come, first-served basis for residents and non-residents, including children. (No testing criteria required.) For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830 Monday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121 or visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19.