The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) continues offering the COVID-19 vaccine to specific populations.
At press time, vaccinations were to be offered Monday through Thursday starting at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6803 Old Hwy. 441 S in Mount Dora. Cars will not be able to line up prior to 11 a.m.
In addition, vaccinations will be offered Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m. at Clermont Arts & Recreation Center. The drive-through site is located at 3700 S. Hwy. 27, Clermont, FL 34711. Because the center is located on a busy highway, cars will not be allowed to line up prior to 7 a.m.
Be sure to confirm vaccination availability information before going to the sites, as locations and schedules are subject to change with little notice.
Appointment options will be coming soon, according to DOH-Lake.
Call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 hotline at 352-268-9929 Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information on vaccines and testing.
To receive COVID-19 alerts on your mobile device, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777.
For testing locations and more information, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 or contact your health care provider.
For information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.
Per Executive Order 20-315, phase one vaccinations will be for long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.
In a news release, DOH-Lake said, “According to CDC, both this disease and the vaccine are new. We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who get infected or those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people. If you get COVID-19, you risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice.”