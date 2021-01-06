Dec. 29, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) announced in a news release that it is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to speciﬁc populations as supplies allow. Per Executive Order 20-315, phase one vaccinations will be for long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.
The ﬁrst shipment of vaccinations have been administered, and at press time, a second shipment was expected to arrive by the end of this week, according to DOH-Lake. “We hope to establish regular hours of operations and appointments as soon as partner site availability and regular shipments stabilize. Day to day information will be shared via our website, twitter and local news,” the DOH-Lake stated. Call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 hotline at 352-742-4830 Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information on vaccines and testing.
For testing locations and other COVID-19 information, visit www.lakecountyﬂ.gov/COVID-19 or contact your private provider. In another release, DOH-Lake said, “According to CDC, both this disease and the vaccine are new. We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who get infected or those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people.
If you get COVID-19, you risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice.” For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.ﬂoridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@ ﬂhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.