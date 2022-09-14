We tend to base our lives on track record, where we’ve been, what we’ve done and what’s been done to us. So we cycle through the present with a shadow of the past riding pillion.
Perhaps “I could never do this or experience that” becomes a tired mantra that serves only to help us recycle the old instead of experience the new.
It’s true what they say. Change is constant. It may feel ill-fitting, but since it occurs, doesn’t it behoove us to grow with it as if it’s the currency of a better tomorrow?
Whether we’re stuck in a low self-esteem mindset or afraid of failure, or married to the status quo, we all have the ability to transform and see ourselves as God sees us. He doesn’t count our past against us; however, we rehearse our failings like we’re practicing for a Greek tragedy.
God gave us definite instructions about not allowing the past to hinder us.
Isaiah 43:18-19 “Do not remember the former things, Nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert.
2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.
This truth is our new lease on life. Nothing should hinder us because we can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens us. (Philippians 4:13)
We can change our minds in order to change our hearts. Behavioral change only gets us so far, but heart change will fuel our present and future.
It all starts with identity, how we see ourselves, filtering our sight through the finished work of Jesus who became sin on the cross so that we could become righteous and in right standing with God. (2 Corinthians 5:12)
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Persuade your heart with God’s Word by sifting scriptures and encouraging your sense of self.
2. On your bathroom mirror, hang up a handwritten affirmation about yourself. Then, dig to find what you need to renew your mind.
3. Spend time in the presence of God and allow Him to love you until you see yourself as He does.
When we do the work, we discover that we’re extraordinary.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com