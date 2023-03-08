In March, all donations made to Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will be matched by Leesburg-based RoMac Building Supply. The $20,000 matching challenge funds the Youth Construction Academy in partnership with Leesburg High School, so students in the program have opportunity to build a home with Habitat Lake-Sumter.
“The success of the students and the homes built are made possible because of RoMac Building Supply’s support and the community members who accept the match challenge every March,” says Danielle Stroud, CEO at Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
Interested in donating during the match period? Go to www.habitatls.org/give or mail to 906 Avenida Central, The Villages, FL 32159.
To learn more about this student program or any of Habitat for Humanity’s programs, contact Lacie at 352-483-0434 Ext. 146.