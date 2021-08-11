Reader Lisa Bostwick sent in this photo depicting one of Florida’s interesting insect species – the twostriped walkingstick (Anisomorpha buprestoides), also known as devil’s riding horse, prairie alligator, stick bug, witch’s horse and devil’s darning needle, to name just a few of its common names.
The smaller male typically rides on the back of the larger female, as shown in this image.
“I noticed these unique creatures when I was outside watering at my mom’s house,” Lisa wrote, mentioning that her mother, Lyl Burns, lives in Umatilla. “I love all critters. Well, maybe not roaches!”
Don’t get too close to these double-decker insects, though.
“This species is capable of squirting a strong-smelling defensive spray that is painfully irritating to the eyes and mucous membranes,” says University of Florida/IFAS’s Entomology & Nematology department.
To learn more about this interesting species, visit
https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/Creatures/misc/walkingstick.htm.
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.