Mount Dora Community Trust’s Giving Week runs through Dec. 7, and local non-profit organizations are competing for up to $85,000 in matched dollars.
“Twenty-eight Lake County charities, ranging from very large to grassroots, have a chance to earn their share of $85,000 that the Mount Dora Community Trust will provide in matching funds,” said Rob English, the trust’s executive director. “We will offer a dollar-for-dollar match to all participants until the first $10,000 is donated. After reaching that $10,000 milestone, the organizations will compete for additional matching dollars based on three winning levels.”
The inaugural Mount Dora Trust Giving Week held in 2020 raised nearly $121,000 for 30 charities, and nearly $48,000 were distributed in matching funds, according to the trust.
Participating organizations are divided into three categories based on annual revenue.
Organizations with more than $2 million revenue are Advent Health Foundation at Waterman, Central Florida YMCA Golden Triangle, Cornerstone Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, Lake-Sumter State College Foundation, LifeStream Behavioral Center and UF Health at Leesburg.
Organizations with $100,000 to $2 million revenue are Easter Seals Camp Challenge, Forward Paths Foundation, Lake Cares Food Pantry, Lake County Sheriffs Charity, Mount Dora Center for the Arts, New Vision for Independence, Sonnentag Theatre at the Icehouse, Trout Lake Nature Center and We Care of Lake County.
Organizations with under $100,000 in revenue are Companions for Courage, Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Mount Dora, Forward March Initiative, Highland Street Golf Endowment, Kiwanis Club of Mount Dora, LEASH, Inc., Lions Club Foundation of Mount Dora, M.I.K.E. – Mental Illness and Kindness Endowment, Mount Dora Chamber Foundation, Mount Dora Lawn Bowling and Rotary of Lake County Golden Triangle.
“I’d like to see us raise $30,000. Every penny goes right back into the program,” said Karen LeHeup-Smith, a LEASH, Inc. volunteer. “Mount Dora Community Trust is a great partner. They manage the Rich Critters Fund to help families who can’t afford veterinary care for their pet. LEASH and Rich Critters sometimes split the costs. I like knowing we can call on each other.”
Donations will be accepted at MountDoraCommunityTrust.com. Cash or checks made out to Mount Dora Community Trust, with a memo of the donor’s chosen organization, must be received by mail or dropped off at 821 North Donnelly Street, in Mount Dora by 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
For more information, watch this video: https://youtu.be/fQD71OnOcOs.