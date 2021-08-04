Dr. Ramah Jean Wagner may be her own best testimonial for the care she offers patients.
A third-generation natural health doctor, she is vibrant, energetic, and enthusiastic. Although she grew up in a health-conscious home in the Midwest, in college she gained weight, struggled with self-esteem, and developed Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue.
Today you would never know it. After 15 years in practice she is as passionate as ever about helping others achieve optimal health. Although Dr. Ramah follows the family tradition of natural health care, her nearly 4,000-square-foot facility in Eustis isn’t her grandfather’s office. As a chiropractic physician she has administered over 100,000 adjustments, which speaks not only to her experience but also to her efficiency.
Her staff is friendly, and her office is sparkling clean and beautifully appointed. In addition to adjustments, Dr. Ramah offers a host of treatments using the latest technology and devices that appear to be right out of a space-age novel. Displaying something that looks like a futuristic fireplace, she says proudly, “This is a biocharger with pulsed electro-magnetic frequency. It helps you heal on a cellular level.”
Patients report such benefits as reduced joint stiffness, better sleep, and more energy. She notes that results of any therapy will vary from person to person.
Another room contains decompression tables to treat disc problems. “Most people find this relaxing,” she says. “It’s ‘low and slow’ and patients tell me they almost fall asleep during the treatment.” Other bays include equipment to treat scoliosis and neuropathy. A physical therapy room and an upstairs fitness studio are also available.
“It’s important for people to have spinal strength,” she says. “Some gradually give up activities because of back pain, but often they are suffering from very treatable conditions. They limit their lifestyles because they don’t know about some of the new therapies that can really help.”
She allows patients to try different technologies so they can make better decisions about what is best for them. Among the many testimonials she has received is one from a Vietnam veteran suffering from Agent Orange exposure and diabetic neuropathy. He was unable to climb a ladder due to the pain. Dr. Ramah’s clinical knowledge and techniques resulted in substantial improvement, which he describes in a moving video testimonial on her YouTube channel, “NeuroMed.”
Dr. Ramah says: “People ask how I can continue my medical practice with the same pace and excitement I had when I began. It’s seeing people overcome health issues that have been robbing them of the good life they deserve.” That, combined with a good, old-fashioned work ethic, keeps driving Dr. Ramah to serve and succeed.