We serve a big God, a great God, not a mediocre or puny God, so it stands to reason that we were meant for greatness.
So, why aren’t we dreaming big and settling for humdrum and the dreaded status quo?
Because somewhere along the way, we’ve fallen over stumbling blocks that we decided define us.
Here’s what often happens: We allow our education or lack thereof define us. We allow a past trauma to define us. We allow our current finances to define us. We allow other’s opinions of us to define us.
It’s in that shortsighted vortex that we get lost and lose vision of who we were created to be, a capable and victorious child of God who has the ability to conquer.
Romans 8:37 Yet amid all these things we are more than conquerors and gain a surpassing victory through Him Who loved us.
And if we’re saved by Jesus, then we have the mind of Christ.
1 Corinthians 2:16 For who has known or understood the mind (the counsels and purposes) of the Lord so as to guide and instruct Him and give Him knowledge? But we have the mind of Christ (the Messiah) and do hold the thoughts (feelings and purposes) of His heart.
There was once a time that I was so broken I thought nothing could make the pain go away. How in the world would I ever matter, let alone make a difference. That scenario looked as far away as Neptune.
Long ago, a friend who knew how much writing meant to me, said, “You’re going to write for the newspaper and it’s going to be awesome.”
Where she believed, I questioned my education, writing ability and self-worth. Who would hire a high school dropout who’d given up her baby as a teenager and suffered emotional scars carved into her by a child molester? I suffered from insecurities that kept me from dreaming of the fullness of who God called me to be.
Romans 8:30 …and those whom He called, He also justified (acquitted, made righteous, putting them into right standing with Himself)…
Thank God that I could rely on His truth for my life instead of mind. In order to do that, I had to heal by His Word so I could dream big. I’m honored that I get to write this column for the newspaper, sometimes more than one paper.
God is good. He is Big. He is great.
This week’s practice:
Renew your mind. Romans 12:2
Accept emotional healing by digging into the Word of God and discovering how much you’re truly loved.
Write down the dreams you’ve dared not dream. Study them until they become integrated into your heart. And then discover that God is faithful to fulfill them.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern. I’d love to hear from you.
Melissaa@TriangleNewsLeader.com.