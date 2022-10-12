When David and Leah Hamilton bought their dream home in Howey-in-the-Hills last year, they believed they had gotten lucky. Their beautiful $419,100 new build had spectacular sunset views over a conservation area, and they thought they had found their home for life.
Instead, their dream turned sour due to a huge problem with their sewage system, which has led to regular back-ups and fecal matter pouring out of their ceiling.
The situation has got so bad that the town of Howey-in-the Hills has stepped in to speed up a solution to the nightmare.
So far, nothing has been sorted, but according to town administrator Sean O’Keefe, Howey-in the-Hills is committed to helping the Hamiltons.
“This town is small, with well under 2,000 residents,” said O’Keefe. “We all know each other, and as neighbors, we have to help where we can,
particularly in situations like this where there is a public health risk.”
For the Hamiltons, living in a house with plumbing issues is most definitely a health risk.
“We’ve had raw sewage coming up through our showers, into the dishwasher, into our sinks and through our ceiling. To say it’s disgusting is an understatement,” David said.
“We loved this house when we bought it. No one can ever build at the back of us and we have the most glorious sunsets,” he said. “But now everything is ruined. This place is tainted.”
David and Leah, a banking compliance adviser, moved from Tennessee to Florida in May 2021 to be closer to their son Chris, who worked in Gainesville after graduating college.
After searching for several weeks, they found a small subdivision called Talichet in Howey-in-the-Hills that was being built by Dream Finders Homes, a national builder based in Jacksonville.
The Hamiltons signed a contract on a new 2,922-square-foot, four bedroom, four bathroom home that was connected to the city sewers, rather than having a septic tank.
They moved into their home in September 2021, and within three days, their sewage problems began.
“Leah was at work when the toilets backed up. Dream Finders sent out a plumber who cleared the line, and we thought the problem had been solved,” said David. “We were wrong.”
A couple of weeks later, the system backed up again. A team of plumbers sent by Dream Finders cleared the line and told the Hamiltons that they needed toilets with bigger tanks to push the water with more force.
Three new toilets were installed, but the system still backed up every couple of weeks, the Hamiltons said, and each time plumbers came out, they couldn’t resolved the problem.
In November, the master bathroom flooded with sewage, and a Dream Finders warranty manager came out. The day he did, just before Thanksgiving, dirty water poured through the ceiling and light fittings in the kitchen.
“When the water flooded from the ceiling, the warranty manager panicked,” said David. “It was surreal. He said that he would get this sorted out, and I was kind of glad it happened when he was there so he could see for himself.”
Dream Finders booked the couple into a hotel while they repaired the ceiling and cleaned up, yet when the Hamiltons returned, the plumbing problems were still there.
“I was frustrated, angry and fed up,” David said. “Leah was incredibly upset because it felt as if no one was getting to the root of the problems and we were suffering.”
Finally, two independent contractors discovered that the plumbing was back pitched, which means that the sewer doesn’t slope down. This means, rather than the sewage being carried away from the house, the pipes run toward it.
The couple was advised to run as many water faucets as possible at the same time to force the sewage through the pipes and anytime the dishwasher and washing machine are used. They’re going through at least 100,000 gallons of water each month.
Not surprisingly, that much water usage means horrifically high bills. The Hamiltons’ water bill in September was $1,609, significantly higher than the average $34 Florida household water bill.
Every day, David opens the “clean out,” pipes that carry the sewage, to check for water. If the water is running brown, he has to put the taps on inside the house until it runs clean. If he finds no water, he knows there must be a blockage.
“I do this sometimes several times a day,” said David. “I can’t get a job because I have to stay and do this; otherwise, we would be covered in sewage inside. It’s no way to live.”
Dream Finders has offered to pay some of the water bills, but for the Hamiltons, that’s not good enough.
“If I get up in the night to go to the toilet, there will be a blockage the next morning,” said Leah. “I don’t know how much longer we can live like this. I don’t want the house now. There are too many bad memories here and it’s not a home because we’ve never had the chance to relax in it.”
In July, Howey-in-the-Hills town stopped issuing permits to Dream Finders based on the Hamiltons’ experiences.
The company responded through Orlando law firm Holland and Knight to say that “the nature of the problem is that raw sewage is flowing back into the house” caused by a lack of “adequate pitch” for the main drains.
That same month, Dream Finders offered a solution, according to the couple, but that in itself was “grasping at straws,” Leah said. The company said it could lower the main feed line into a small tank with a lift pump outside the house. This would involve a lot of structural work, including cutting through the foundations of the house.
“I do not want a tank and a mechanical pump,” Leah said. “We would have to maintain it, and I believe they are expensive to repair when they go wrong. Besides, an independent contractor hired by Dream Finders said that there are no guarantees that this will work. “
Howey-in-the-Hills has since began issuing permits again to Dream Finders on the proviso that they sort out the Hamiltons’ house once and for all.
“We are going to keep an eye on the situation,” said O’Keefe. “We have to be careful not to exceed our mandate, but the town is ready to step in again if the Hamiltons’ problems are not resolved satisfactorily.”
For now, the couple waits for possible arbitration, but it’s agonizing.
“We can’t afford to buy another house, but we also can’t live with this problem forever,” said David. “We have been stressed out of our minds. It’s making us both sick with the worry. I’ve had many sleepless nights. This house was our future, our final move. This was supposed to be a dream home, but it’s turned into the biggest nightmare of our lives.”
He added, “I pray that the company can find it in their hearts to buy this house back and we can start afresh somewhere else. I also pray that no one ever has to go through what we are going through. Dream Finders has to be made accountable.”
When contacted for comment, Robert Riva, general counsel and vice president of Dream Finders, said, “We are in litigation with the Hamiltons and we are unable to comment.”