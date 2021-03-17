Lake County Clerk’s Office will help persons wishing to pay outstanding fees and fines during “Operation Green Light,” an annual event hosted by clerks’ offices throughout the state. The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s event will take place March 22–26, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is promoted to help those with suspended driver licenses or nearing a suspension, or persons in past-due collections, save money on select delinquent fines and fees.
The event will accommodate payments over the phone by calling 352-742-3846, or payments online after a customer has coordinated payment terms with a payment clerk. To pay in-person, go to the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., First Floor, East Wing, in Tavares.
For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/GreenLight or contact the Lake County Clerk’s Office at 352-742-4133.