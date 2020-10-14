Since February 2020, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, based at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg, has been greatly impacted by the necessity to comply with federal, state and local COVID-19 pandemic recommendations to operate in a way that would protect the health and safety of its membership.
The chapter had started out the year with great expectations for aircraft building projects, an active Young Eagles program, a new Ray Aviation Scholarship winner and a very busy aviation youth program. That all came to screeching halt while the chapter leadership discussed which programs could be salvaged while limiting any health risk.
The only thing that moved forward was flying lessons for William McCarthy, our Ray Scholarship winner. The Sunair Aviation flight school continued giving lessons, so William could continue to fly, and he recently became one of Florida’s newest private pilots.
Chapter 534 has several aircraft-building projects in the hangar. As the stay-at-home recommendations loosened, a few adult members who were working on the projects began to show up. They wore masks and tried to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
It is not easy to work in the hangar in the summer when the temperature is in the high 90s and the humidity many times in the 90 percent range. Wearing face masks just added to the torture of the heat. No air conditioning here!
Although the number of people who showed up to work on the airplanes was small, they were a persistent group.
We moved monthly Visual Meteorological Conditions meetings and membership meetings to the Zoom online platform. This worked out quite well for the times, but it will never replace face to face meetings. We look forward to the day we can all safely congregate in the hangar and not worry about infecting anybody.
Only now are we beginning to talk about whether or not to restart traditional meetings, and the consensus still seems to be that it is too soon to go back to business as usual.
We are looking ahead to restarting our Young Eagles First Flight program but as yet have not decided on a date. This could probably be done on a small scale with everybody wearing masks, social distancing and only flying one passenger at a time. Then comes the issue of finding enough volunteer pilots and ground personnel.
Our Aviation Youth program is still currently on hold. Three teens who are starting some flying lessons donated by the adult membership are meeting on Saturdays for a couple of hours of ground school with scholarship director Gretchen Crecelius. Masks and social distancing are necessary.
An exciting recent donation to the chapter is a Zenith Stol CH-701 Light Sport, all-aluminum aircraft that will eventually become the nucleus of an EAA flying club. The hope is that this plane will be used as a primary trainer for the youth group after a few repairs are made. The flying club is in its formative stage, and more information will be available next year.
Because of this beehive of building and repair activity, we needed a second hangar. Fortunately, a member stepped up and allowed us to put a Cessna 150 in his hangar, so now we have a “remote repair hangar.”
Everybody is looking forward to the day when we can put the worries of this dangerous pandemic behind us and return to normal activities. Meanwhile, we try to keep some semblance of EAA Chapter 534 moving ahead safely.