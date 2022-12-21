Dec. 3, about 35 members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 gathered to celebrate Christmas at the Leesburg International Airport administration building.
The event included speeches by outgoing chapter president Steve Tilford and incoming president Mike Hage, both from The Villages.
Traditionally, the Christmas party signals the beginning of a new year of flying and building activity at the Leesburg International Airport, according to chapter public information officer Ted Luebbers.
The chapter also celebrated 15-year-old Nick Hopkins, who was awarded $5,000 Ray Aviation Scholarship and will train to become a licensed motor glider pilot.
The National Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, charters local EAA chapters around the globe, usually at local airports. Learn more at www.eaa.org.
The local chapter’s site is www.eaachapter534.org.