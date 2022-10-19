Thanks to Hurricane Ian, plans changed for the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, when it had to postpone its pancake breakfast from the beginning of the month to Oct. 29.
The fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast, 9–11:30 a.m. at the group’s hangar at the Leesburg International Airport, will feature blueberry or plain pancakes, sausage patties, coffee and juice.
“We have several building projects going on in the hangar that our members will be glad to show you, and as usual, there will be a lot of flying stories to hear about from all in attendance,” said EAA’s public information officer, Ted Luebbers. “Come on in and visit our hangar, meet our members and learn about our Squadron 534 youth group.”
Use the SunAir Ramp for plane parking. If you drive, take Wilco Drive off RT 441, then your first right through the open gate and you will be facing the EAA hangar, Luebbers says.
Donations for breakfast will be appreciated.
For more information, call Paul Adrien at 352-250-0055 or email ezalpha@aol.com.