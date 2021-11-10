More than 75 years after his time in the military ended, Hayden Hale seems to remember every detail.
Hale was 15 years old when the Japanese attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu on Dec. 7, 1941. He recalls hearing the news broadcast over his family’s radio at their home in Victoria Park in the northeast section of Fort Lauderdale.
“It was a Sunday morning,” recalls Hale, 95. “We were sitting there. Back in those days you had the radio on, and we were listening to a program where they read the funny papers. We were flipping through the pages when the news came on.”
That afternoon he went fishing with one of his buddies on a small boat. When the waves got too big, they turned around and headed back.
“We got out of the boat and started walking back to the house, and we were talking, and he says, ‘What do you think of Pearl Harbor?’” Hale says. “I said, ‘Man, if I was two years older, I’d be in the service.’ That’s what I told him. I couldn’t wait. That’s the way I felt. I wanted to go fight.”
Hale would have to wait almost two years before he could enlist. By then, he had moved with his father and younger brother to Connecticut, where his father found work as a factory supervisor building military gliders.
Hale enlisted with four other boys from his high school senior class in Hartford for the Army Air Corps. After finishing high school, he went to Fort Devens in Massachusetts for basic training and later boarded a troop train for Biloxi, Mississippi, where he would spend the next two years at Keesler Field. He graduated from aircraft and engine school before being sent to Langley Field in Virginia.
“They got us all together and gave us all our shots, and I asked, ‘What’s all this for?’” Hale recalls. “They said, ‘You’re going overseas, son.”
Hale was one of 3,500 troops that assembled in Newport News, Virginia, where he was told they were headed for France and eventually Munich, Germany. At midnight, however, Hale and several hundred others were ordered off the boat and told to report to the dock. Based on their enlistment date they had earned enough points to go home.
Hale went back to Keesler Field in Biloxi, where he managed the cold storage warehouse for a few months. Classified Private First Class, Hale approached the master sergeant and requested he be given the opportunity to get a tech sergeant stripes. Not long after that, he was sent to a temporary base in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he was one of 18 enlisted men who helped maintain aircraft at a local airfield. Hale, who had flown with his father in a two-seater plane back home in Fort Lauderdale, asked one of the pilots if he could join him for a flight on one of the T-6 trainer aircraft. Flying over the mountains in North Carolina, Hale could finally do what he joined the Army Air Corps to do. He could fly.
Discharged at Fort Bragg in North Carolina in September 1946, Hale caught a plane ride on a C-47 military transport aircraft to Mitchel Field in Long Island, where he worked his way home to Haddam, Connecticut. It was early morning when Hale called his dad, who came and picked him up.
His mother, Hale says, was happy to have all three of her sons home in one piece.
Soon after the war, Hale and his family returned to Fort Lauderdale, where he would build a career in construction.
Today, Hale lives in the home he built on the southern edge of the Ocala National Forest on Lake Dorr near Altoona. His wife, Betty, passed away in 2015. He proudly wears his World War II Veteran baseball cap wherever he goes.
“If I go outside the house and go to town, I wear this hat,” he says. “Everybody says, ‘Thank you for your service.’ That is a good recognition, you know what I mean? And I appreciate it because I spent three years of my life in there.”