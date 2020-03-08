Alan Hays, Lake County Supervisor of Elections, is encouraging voters to take advantage of Vote- By-Mail and Early Voting Options for the Presidential Preference Primary Election. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to your home is March 7, 2020.
Having the option to review the ballot and make your choices from your kitchen table is a convenient way to research the issues, determine your selections, and complete the ballot. Returning your voted mail ballot could not be easier.
BE SURE TO SIGN THE VOTER’S CERTIFICATE ON THE PRE-ADDRESSED, POSTAGE PAID RETURN ENVELOPE and drop it in the mail to P.O. Box 457, Tavares, FL 32778. If mailing, be sure to allow plenty of time for your ballot to be RECEIVED in the Elections Office by 7 pm on Election Day (3/17/20).
Voted mail ballots may also be dropped off at any Early Voting Site during the Early Voting period which runs from March 5th- March 14th between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm, or voters may use the 24/7 vote-by-mail drop box outside the Supervisor of Elections Office located at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778. However you choose to return your voted mail ballot, keep in mind that all voted mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by the deadline. Ballots received after the deadline will not be counted.
If you prefer to vote in person, consider taking advantage of Early Voting. Lines are usually shorter and allow much more flexibility than voting on Election Day. You may choose to vote at any one of the eleven Early Voting sites located throughout Lake County. These sites will be open from 10 am to 6 pm daily during the Early Voting period (March 5th – March 14th). You can choose the location most convenient for you. The Early Voting sites are as follows:
Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont, FL 34714
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711*
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726
Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St, 2nd Floor, Lady Lake, FL 32159
County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Tavares FL 32778
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748
Minneola City Hall, 800 N. U.S. Highway 27, Minneola, FL 34715
Southside Umatilla Community Center, 17107 Ball Park Road, Umatilla, FL 32784
Supervisor of Elections Office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora, FL 32757*
*indicates a new location.
Feel free to mark up your sample ballot and take it with you when voting. Sample ballots are mailed a week prior to the start of Early Voting and are currently available on the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website.
Visit: www.lakevotes.com and select Voter Information on the home page. You will need to enter some information to view your customized sample ballot.
If you prefer to go to the polls on Election Day (March 17th), please give yourself plenty of extra time. Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm. You will need to vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day. Some precinct/polling locations have changed. Please check your precinct/polling location prior to heading to the polls.
Your voter information card denotes your precinct and polling location information. To verify your current precinct assignment, you can visit: www.lakevotes.com and click the “Where Do I Vote?” tab on the home page. You will need to enter your information to display your personal precinct location. If you have any questions regarding your voting options, please call your Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office at 352.343.9734.