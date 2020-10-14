Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election will run Oct. 19–31 in Lake County, with sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
“To make it convenient for Lake County voters, we have expanded our early voting sites to 12 different locations throughout the county,” Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said. “We believe there will be a high turnout at the polls. Utilizing the flexibility of early voting will help decrease wait times on election day.”
Two new early voting sites have been added this year, one at Clermont Arts and Recreation Center at 3700 S. US Highway 27 in Clermont and the other in Sorrento at 24019 SR 46, formerly the Sorrento Hardware Store.
The other sites are:
• Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
• Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
• Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Avenue, Eustis
• Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St, 2nd Floor, Lady Lake
• County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Tavares
• Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
• Minneola City Hall, 800 N. U.S. Highway 27, Minneola
• Southside Umatilla Community Center, 17107 Ball Park Road, Umatilla
• Supervisor of Elections Office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares
• W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
During early voting, voters may choose any of the locations to cast their ballot, instead of waiting until election day to vote at their assigned precinct. In addition, secure drop boxes will be available at each early voting site for those wishing to deposit their completed vote-by-mail ballots instead of returning them by USPS.
Sample ballots will be mailed to all voters who have not opted to vote by mail. Voters can mark up their sample ballot and bring it with them to the polls. They can then easily transfer their selections to their actual ballot.
“If voters are already prepared with their selections, it will help minimize the amount of time spent in the privacy booth and therefore improve wait times,” Hays stated.
For sample ballots and additional voting information, visit www.LakeVotes.com.