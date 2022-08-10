Early voting (EV) for the Aug. 23 primary election will be held Aug. 11–20 at 12 locations throughout the county, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
During EV, voters may choose any one of the following 12 locations to cast their ballot.
• Cagan Crossings Library
• Clermont Arts and Recreation Ctr.
• Cooper Memorial Library
• East Lake Library, 31340 County Rd. 437, Sorrento
• Eustis Service Center
• Lady Lake Community Building
• Lake County Agricultural Ctr.
• Minneola City Hall
• Southside Umatilla Community Ctr.
• Supervisor of Elections Office
• Venetian Center
• W.T. Bland Public Library
Secure Ballot Intake Devices (formerly known as drop boxes) will be available at each EV location for voters who wish to deposit their completed Vote-by-Mail Ballots instead of returning them via USPS.
“Whether you exercise your right to vote using Vote-by-Mail, early voting or at the polls on election day, we encourage all Lake Countians to research the candidates and the issues,” Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said. “For those voters who have not opted to vote by mail, sample ballots can help facilitate a smooth experience at the polls.”
Sample ballots and EV information are available at www.LakeVotes.gov.
For more information, visit the office at 1898 E. Burleigh Boulevard in Tavares or by calling 352-343-9734.