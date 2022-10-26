Lake County voters can now visit 12 polling locations to check “vote” off their to-do lists before the Nov. 8 General Election.
According to Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays, voters may choose any one of these locations to cast their ballot, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
• Cagan Crossings Library
• Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
• Cooper Memorial Library
• East Lake Library—31340 County Road 437, Sorrento, FL 32776
• Eustis Service Center
• Lady Lake Community Building
• Lake County Agricultural Center
• Minneola City Hall
• Southside Umatilla Community Center
• Supervisor of Elections Office
• Venetian Center
• W.T. Bland Public Library
Secure Ballot Intake Stations (formerly known as drop boxes) will be available at each location for voters who wish to deposit their completed Vote-by-Mail Ballots instead of returning them via USPS.
“As American citizens the right to vote is one of our most important civil rights. Whether you exercise your right to vote using Vote-by-Mail, early voting or at the polls on Election Day, we encourage all Lake Countians to research the candidates and the issues,” Hays said. “For those voters who have not opted to vote by mail, sample ballots can help facilitate a smooth experience at the polls.”
Sample ballots and early voting information are available at www.LakeVotes.gov.
Contact the Lake County Supervisor of Elections in person at 1898 E. Burleigh Boulevard, Tavares, or by calling 352-343-9734.