Audrey Peterman, a leader in the movement to engage more Americans of color in the enjoyment, care and protection of green spaces, will present “Exposure to Love to Action: Mobilizing Advocates for Our Earth” at an Earth Day online program. The April 22 event is the keynote address culminating the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Earth Day Celebration.
Peterman has written several books, including “From My Jamaican Gully to the World,” which documents her personal journey to environmental advocacy; “Our True Nature: Finding a Zest for Life in the National Park System,” a travel guide to the National Park System; and “Legacy on the Land: A Black Couple Discovers Our National Inheritance and Tells Why Everyone Should Care,” which she co-authored with her husband, Frank.
Her achievements have been recognized with awards including the Environmental Hero Award, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Outstanding Citizen Advocate Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Outdoor Afro. Thanks to her efforts as part of the Next100 Coalition, President Obama issued a Presidential memorandum in 2017 promoting diversity and inclusion in national parks, forests and other public lands and waters.
This free virtual event is presented by the Florida Museum and the University of Florida Thompson Earth Systems Institute, in partnership with Conservation Florida and UF’s Office of Sustainability.
The presentation will take place 7–8:30 p.m.
Visit https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/audrey-peterman-keynote/ for more information and Zoom registration details.