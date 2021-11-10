In the month of Veterans Day, Earth Fare recognized veterans during its Nov. 3 grand opening in Lady Lake by donating $1,000 to Villagers for Veterans.
The grand opening also included a ribbon cutting, product demonstrations and a mystery gift card giveaway for the first 200 guests in line, with one lucky winner walking away with a $500 gift card.
The organic and natural grocery market is located at 655 North Highway 27/441in Lady Lake Commons. Mike Cianciarulo, Earth Fare’s president, said before the opening, “Earth Fare recognizes that the location in Lady Lake is an exciting and vital part of the community.
We have made the commitment to open our doors and provide families with clean, all-natural and organic options.” All foods at Earth Fare will be free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, bleached or bromated flour, added hormones and antibiotics, and artificial fats and trans fats.
Earth Fare, an established natural food market previ-usly spanning 50 stores, filed for bankruptcy in February 2020. In March, Asheville business leader Dennis Hulsing purchased Earth Fare to re-establish stores in select communities across the east coast. Earth Fare, under the ownership of Hulsing Enterprises, currently operates 22 locations across eight states, with ongoing plans for future expansion.