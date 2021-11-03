If you’re a history buff, has the Florida Museum in Gainesville got an exhibit for you! Check out over 70 million years of climate change on Earth in a relaunched gallery exhibition now open at the Florida Museum of Natural History.
Through a timeline, visitors can explore where dinosaurs, megalodon sharks, humans, ancient civilizations and more fit into Earth’s climate history.
The “Our Changing Climate: Past and Present” exhibit uses large-format graphs showing major historic events to present the story of Earth’s changing climate over geologic time. It also highlights how Earth’s climate fluctuates and what global trends are affecting life today.
The exhibit was originally opened in 2015 and has been relaunched to mark release of the first part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report, which addresses the most up-to-date climate change science, potential risks and options for the planet’s future.
This free gallery was created by the Florida Museum in collaboration with the University of Florida department of geological sciences; the museum’s divisions of anthropology, mammalogy and vertebrate paleontology; and the University of New Hampshire Complex Systems Research Center.
More information is available at https://bit.ly/31fRc2r.