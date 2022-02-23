March 5, the East Lake Historical Society will present its East Lake Heritage Festi-val, offering attendees a wide variety of entertainment and activities.
The event will feature a 10 a.m. opening ceremony by the Mount Dora High School ROTC, the Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band, music by Sharon and Hank Link and the Usual Suspects, gospel music by Sorrento Church of God Choir, storytellers, the Veterans Wall, games for all ages, comfort food and more.
In addition, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Explorers will park cars, and passive K-9s will demonstrate their abilities.
The festival will run 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at the East Lake County Library, 31340 C.R. 437 South in Sorrento. Crafters interested in participating can contact Maggie at 352-383-3403 or maggie-society08@gmail.com.