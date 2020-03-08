The East Lake Historical Society will hold its 7th annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the East Lake County Library located at 31340 County Road 437 So. in Sorrento.
Entertainment will be provided by Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band, the Sorrento Christian Center Praise Team, and Showtime U.S.A., a singing and dancing performing group for young people. The Eustis High School JROTC will present the MIA/POW Ceremony.
In addition, we will have a “Show and Shine” competition where mud trucks and ATVs will compete for prizes. There will be a Silent Auction and a Chinese Auction as well as games such as corn hole and crafts for the children. Our Food Booth will feature brats, hot dogs, and barbecue sandwiches. Other participants include government and civic organizations, nature exhibits, crafters and vendors. Admission and parking are free. Come join us for a day of family fun.
If you are interested in participating, or need more information, send your inquiry to: maureen12@embarqmail.com or amey78@aol.com.