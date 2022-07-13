Effective July 8, the East Lake County Library in Sorrento will be closed temporarily, according to the Lake County Library System.
Books can be returned at the book drop outside of the library or at any of the other 15 Lake County libraries.
For many, the closest library will be the W.T. Bland Public Library, located at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora.
A new, temporary facility will be set up at the East Lake Sports & Community Complex within the next six months, according to the library system.
For more information, visit www.mylakelibrary.org or follow Lake County Library System on Facebook.