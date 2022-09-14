Did you know the winning entries in the East Lake Library’s poetry contest are available to read online?
The library, which just opened in its temporary digs at the East Lake Sports & Community Complex in Sorrento and is now known as the East Lake Mini Library, hosted its 20th annual poetry contest earlier this summer.
Categories are divided into adult, teen and children’s groups, with poems ranked first, second, third and honorable mention available to read online. To view the entries, visit https://bit.ly/3L425qI.
Books-A-Million gift certificates were given as prizes for first, second and third place, and were sponsored by the Friends of the East Lake County Library. All entries received a certificate of recognition.