Congrats to our young artists of Lake County!
Children ages 3 to 14 colored a festive bunny with a chance to win a grand prize pack of four tickets to the Orlando Crayola Experience. We received over 40 entries, and the Triangle News Leader staff voted for their faves.
Sophia Richardson, age 7, and Alyssa Williams, age 11, each won a Crayola prize pack, and Emory Argento, age 7, won honorable mention, along with a goodie bag, coloring book and new crayons.
Thanks to everyone who participated!
Be sure to enter our Summer Fun coloring contest on May 18 for another chance to win a four-pack of Crayola Experience tickets. Three chances to win!