Faith Lutheran Church
2727 S Grove St, Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 589-5433
All Holy Week services for Faith Lutheran Church will be live streamed at Facebook and available for later viewing on our YouTube channel Faith Lutheran Church & School.
Maundy Thursday: 5 PM
Good Friday: 5 PM
Easter Sunday: 10 AM
Regular Sunday Services: 9:55 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
1334 Griffin Rd, Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-7275
https://www.bethanylutheranleesburg.com/home
Bethany Lutheran Church in Leesburg provides Live Streaming of all services via You Tube. Subscribe to Bethany Lutheran Leesburg.
Palm Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
Maundy Thursday: 5:30p.m.
Good Friday: 5:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m.
Every Sunday thereafter at 10:30 a.m. All services are saved to view at any time.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
6803 Old Highway 441 South Mount Dora, FL 32757
(352) 383-8556
We will be Live Streaming our Easter Mass on Sunday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. on our Facebook Page. St Patrick Catholic Church Mt. Dora, FL. A copy of this will be available at: https://www.facebook.com/stpatrickmtdora/videos.
First Baptist Church of Mount Dora
1000 E 1st Ave, Mt Dora, FL 32757
(352) 385-2222
First Baptist Mount Dora is a place to call home. We are praying for all of our community through these difficult days. We want the best for you, and we want you to be encouraged.
We would like to invite you to join us online Sundays at 10:30 AM including Easter Services. www.firstmountdora.org.
We are here for you NOW and when all of this is over. Welcome to a place where you can make the best friends of your life and feel right at HOME!
First Presbyterian Church of Eustis
117 S Center St, Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-2833
First Presbyterian Church of Eustis is holding all worship services, including those for Holy Week online via the website: www.fpceustis.com and its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FirstChurchEustis/
Maundy Thursday, April 9 aired at 7 p.m.
Good Friday, April 10 aired at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12 worship services will be live at 11 a.m.
There will be live and pre-recorded elements of worship – music, prayer, and message.