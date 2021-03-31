Easter is a Christian holiday that is steeped in tradition. Families have their own Easter traditions, some of which are secular in nature while others are faith-based. The Catholic Church has its own Easter traditions, and perhaps none are as awe-inspiring as the celebration of Easter Sunday Mass in the Vatican. Each year, the Pope says Mass in St. Peter’s Square beginning at roughly 10 a.m. The square holds as many as 80,000 people and on Easter Sunday it is typically filled to capacity. Celebrants often arrive hours before the Mass is scheduled to begin in order to secure their place on the square. The Pope says the Mass to the gathered crowd, and at noon delivers the Urbi et Orbi, a message “to the city and to the world” from the Loggia of the Blessings, which is the central balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square. Of course, as it did with so many Easter traditions across the globe in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to Easter celebrations in the Vatican. In normal years, Easter week celebrations in the Vatican may attract thousands of visitors from across the globe. But in 2020, the public was barred from attending Holy Week liturgical celebrations in the Vatican, and such restrictions will likely remain in place in 2021. But many Holy Week celebrations were live-streamed, allowing Christians to safely enjoy them and celebrate their faith. The Vatican Museum even offers virtual tours to those interested in viewing the many significant works of art tourists often try to see when visiting the Vatican in person. For example, a virtual tour of the Sistine Chapel is available online. Christians may not get to celebrate their faith in person in the Vatican in 2021, but they can still partake in some of the awe-inspiring Easter traditions surrounding the most significant holiday on the Christian calendar.
