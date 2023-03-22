At the March 4 EcoExpo 2023, more than 200 people gathered to learn about and discuss topics including protecting natural resources, conservation strategies, alternative energy, smart growth and the effects of climate change in Lake County.
The event also celebrated winners of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County’s essay contest titled “How I can Make a Difference in Lake County.”
Held at Lake-Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus, the expo displayed essays written by three Lake County public high school seniors whose essays rose to the top in the contest.
Keira Woodhead of East Ridge High School in Clermont won the first prize of $500. Woodhead’s essay proposed a recycling program for school lunchrooms in Lake County schools.
Skyler Holmes of Mount Dora High School won a runner-up prize of $250, with an essay about the petition drive to counter a Wolf Branch development proposal in Mount Dora.
Willow Parks of East Ridge High School also won a runner-up prize of $250, with an essay on ideas for community composting and recycling and water conservation.
UUCLC displayed the winning essays at the EcoExpo and presented the prizes at a reception at the Unitarian church in Eustis the next day. Several essay judges commented on the passion with which the authors addressed their conservation topics.
Nine government agencies set up displays, met with members of the public and discussed conservation issues. Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis provided a Discovery Room.
Speakers presented information in eight workshops in two concurrent tracks, Natural Resources and Climate Change, the highlight of the event. Several speakers traveled from across the state to present on topics such as water resources, pollinators, sustainability, greenhouse gases, solar energy, preparedness, climate change and health and community planning.
Sean Parks of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners spoke about the Joint Planning Area and countywide conservation and development strategies. Jenifer Rupert, chief resilience officer from the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council, spoke about the Resilience Action Plan and climate-informed conservation strategies.
Many workshops were at full capacity and standing room only.
Lake County Conservation Council and UUCLC were major contributors to the EcoExpo Conservation Symposium. The event was sponsored by Lake-Sumter State College and 12 Lake County conservation groups – Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, Trout Lake Nature Center, Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, Friends of the Wekiva River, Mount Dora Friends of the Environment, Aquatic Preserve Alliance of Central Florida, Lake County Conservation Council, Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society, Friends of Lake Louisa State Park, Citizens for the Preservation of Rural, NAACP Tri-City Florida Branch and All About Ballots.
Jane Hepting of Eustis, chair of the EcoExpo, said, “We were delighted to see almost three times as many attendees this year as we had at the first Conservation Symposium in 2022. We appreciated the generosity of the college in making their beautiful Science/Math Building available to us, as this meant we could have many more displays and workshops than last year.”
The EcoExpo’s steering committee is now surveying attendees for ideas to make the next event even bigger and better in 2024.