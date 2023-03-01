The landscape of Lake County is changing. Take a drive from the Four Corners area through Minneola and up to Eustis, for example, and it’s clear many natural spaces and former agricultural lands are being converted into residential and commercial properties.
If you’re interested in knowing what people and organizations are doing in the area to protect Lake County’s natural resources as the county’s population increases, check out the 2023 EcoExpo. In addition to that broad topic, the event will also address the even broader topic of climate change.
To be held at Lake-Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus in the Science-Math Building on March 4, the free educational event will feature eight workshops, a scavenger hunt, exhibits from conservation groups and governmental agencies, door prizes and more.
Workshop speakers will include Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks, 1000 Friends of Florida attorney Jane West, East Central Florida Regional Planning Council resilience officer Jenifer Rupert, Lake County Parks and Trails naturalist Wendy Poag, anthropologist Beverly Ward, Ph.D., and emergency preparedness director Willie McElroy, Ed.D.
Topics will range from climate change and protecting native, natural and water resources, to sustainability and smart community growth, with related subjects such as local government response and keeping families safe in extreme weather events.
In conjunction, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County has sponsored a conservation essay contest for Lake County public high school seniors. Winning entries on the subject of “How I Can Make a Difference in Lake County” will be displayed at the EcoExpo.
The EcoExpo will be hosted by the college and 12 local conservation groups – Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, Trout Lake Nature Center, Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, Friends of the Wekiva River, Mount Dora Friends of the Environment, Aquatic Preserve Alliance of Central Florida, Lake County Conservation Council, Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society, Friends of Lake Louisa State Park, Citizens for the Preservation of Rural, NAACP Tri-City Florida Branch and All About Ballots.
Free and open to the public, this event will run 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
For more information and to pre-register, go to https://bit.ly/3m9mh2d.