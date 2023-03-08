Feb. 23, a public-private entity, the Lake Economic Area Development (LEAD) Partnership formally introduced itself to the public. The conglomeration consists of government, private businesses, chambers of commerce, educational and workforce organizations, as well as other stakeholders to collectively drive positive economic growth here in Lake County.
Its launch included a presentation to area dignitaries, developers, investors, construction companies, farmers, non-profit organizations and mom and pop entrepreneurs at the Bella Collina, in Montverde, with participating businesses ranging from international distribution companies to entrepreneurial start-ups.
The purpose of the event, which also served as the opportunity to network, was to promote Lake County as an advantageous location, due to a workforce, as well as enjoying the benefits of the Lake County.
The top officers of LEAD presented their conceptual plans for collaborative economic development efforts, with the goal of sharing how businesses and organizations could engage in creating a thriving future in partnership with LEAD.
“LEAD is all about promoting and helping build successful entrepreneurs while also assisting established companies to grow and flourish here in Lake County,” said Ray Villegas, vice president. “LEAD has begun to concentrate our first efforts with CEOs of businesses, banks, IT companies, accounting firms and every start-up organization that can benefit from leveraging help from LEAD to more effectively jump start their organizations.”
He, Lake County Commissioner Doug Shields, Lance Sewell from the LEAD board of directors and South Lake Hospital/Orlando Health president, LEAD manager Kevin Sheilley and others delved into the three primary components of economic development:
• New business attraction
• Business retention
• Business creation.
“We will promote Lake County to attract more businesses that will create the best jobs possible with higher wages. We will be going after organizations that deal with logistics, distribution, manufacturing, agribusiness and anything that will help strengthen the Lake County economy,” said Tim Vanderhoof.
“Kroger’s and Amazon are impressive examples of prime businesses that have come here to Lake County with advanced technologies with investors, robotics, higher wage jobs and new resources.”
“We really do want to help assist, retain and grow all of our Lake County businesses and organizations,” said Sheilley.
The presentations struck a chord with attendees, among them Groveland City Manager Mike Hein.
“I am very excited to see the launch of this public-private sector partnership,” he said. “We plan to work closely with LEAD.”
Banks Helfrich, a sustainability farmer, said, “I am excited to see that LEAD will help bring Lake County new awareness and resources that will help us grow in a sensible, smart, stable and sustainable way by working with developers, investors and our public policy makers in order to support and grow our Lake County ecosystem and economy.”
The county is teaming up with the LEAD Partnership to further grow, diversify, support and unite the Lake County regional economy, according to a county news release.
“Taking a proactive approach to economic development now will help us ensure a strong, prosperous future for Lake County,” County Commissioner Doug Shields said in the release. “Support for an entrepreneurial environment, healthy wages and access to continued education are all building blocks for a strong economic future.”
Economic growth is a key factor as Lake County’s population continues to grow at a greater rate than Florida’s overall growth rate. According to Younger Associates, an economic development research firm, Lake’s population grew by nearly 29% from 2010 to 2022. The state of Florida, in comparison, grew by 16.89%.
“Representing the private sector, we are proud to stand up the LEAD partnership, to accelerate the momentum to drive economic growth in our Lake County communities,” said Ben Pauhlun, LEAD board chair and owner of Mount Dora-based Optimus Energy Solutions.
In the next five years, LEAD aims to increase job growth by 3,500 jobs within targeted sectors, increase the county’s average annual wage by 25% and assist 250 entrepreneurs with business startups.