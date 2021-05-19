Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.