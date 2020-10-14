A Lake County Schools program designed to help at-risk students improve reading scores is getting a financial boost from the Mount Dora Community Trust.
The Education Foundation of Lake County received $1,500 to fund the ACT Reading Prep Program, which helps students prepare for the reading section of the ACT test. Students can meet graduation requirements by receiving a score that is concurrent to the passing score on the Florida Standards Assessment.
“We appreciate the Mount Dora Community Trust’s support of this important program that helps students who struggle with the reading portion of the FSA,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director. “Offering this additional support to these students has a positive impact on our district’s graduation rates.”